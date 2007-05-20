ULive's plans L20M floatation on AIM

ULive, a medical technology company that aims to develop discoveries made by the UK's University of Liverpool into marketable products, plans to seek admission to the Alternative Investments Market of the London Stock Exchange with an institutional placing to raise around L20.0 million ($39.7 million). W H Ireland Limited is acting as adviser and broker to the company.

ULive, which is non-exclusively focused on commercializing new technologies in the medical life sciences sector, will have first rights to commercialize existing and future intellectual property generated and owned by the University of Liverpool for at least the next 15 years. The University is one of the Russell Group of major research-intensive universities in the UK. In the financial year ended July 30, 2006, it received L95.0 million to carry out research.

Upon admission, ULive will have interests in 13 spin-out companies and a portfolio of protected IP. The firm notes that a number of these technologies are approaching commercialization and, if successful, have the potential to challenge existing products in multibillion dollar markets.