UN "flaws" attacked on World Health Day

A former head of the Office of Biotechnology at the USA's Food and Drug Administration has upstaged the World Health Organization's World Health Day, by denouncing the agency as part of the problem. Henry Miller, a physi-cian and now a fellow at the Stanford, California, USA-based think-tank the Hoover Institution, criticized the United Nations' "anti-corporate bias," especially what he described as the "unscientific, ideological and excessive regulation of biotechnology."

The Geneva-headquartered WHO used World Health Day to issue a report on the global health care workforce. The World Health Report 2006 - Working together for health was issued on April 7, drawing attention to the problem of skilled personnel shortages in developing countries.

Biotech regulation "a travesty"