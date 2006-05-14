Unigene accord with Tzamal for Fortical in Israel

New Jersey, USA-based Unigene Laboratories has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Israeli firm Tzamal Bio Pharma to distribute its Fortical (calcitonin-salmon) nasal spray in Israel for the treatment of osteoporosis. Tzamal will pay Unigene a fixed price per unit of product it receives and has guaranteed minimum sales levels for the first three years following the product launch. It is also responsible for registering the product with the Israeli Ministry of Health, a process that normally requires six-12 months, and will reference Unigene's 2005 US approval to facilitate the regulatory review process.

"This is a part of our broader strategy to introduce Fortical into additional territories and we feel that Tzamal is well positioned to maximize the product's market penetration in Israel," said Ronald Levy, Unigene's executive vice president. "Once the product is approved, we will be supplying them with the identical units that we currently market in the USA," he added.