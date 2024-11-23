Unimed/ACTG Progress NTZ Trials

Unimed Pharmaceuticals and the AIDS Clinical Trials Group, the largest HIV clinical organization worldwide, are to initiate a Phase II/III placebo-controlled trial with nitazoxanise for the treatment of AIDS patients with cryptosporidiosis, for which there is currently no available therapy.
Due to start before year-end, the six-week trial hopes to enroll 60 HIV patients with cryptosporidiosis, and will determine the safety and efficacy of NTZ. Subsequently, patients will be randomly assigned to two different dosing regimens for a period of six months. Forthcoming results will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration by Unimed.
