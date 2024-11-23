Unimed Pharmaceuticals' Marinol "May Be Effective" In Alzheimers

- Unimed Pharmaceuticals' Marinol (dronabinol) may be effective in the treatment of anorexia as well as in disturbed behavior and mood in Alzheimer's disease, according to a preliminary study presented at the annual meeting of the Gerontological Society of America. In 12 AD patients over 65, weight increase in the Marinol-treated group was significantly greater compared to placebo, and the drug also decreased negative feeling and the incidence of disturbed behavior. It is currently prescribed for weight loss in AIDS patients, but further studies are planned for this new indication.