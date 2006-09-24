Friday 22 November 2024

Unique benefits with Levemir and NovoRapid

24 September 2006

Data presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, show that treatment with Novo Nordisk's Levemir (insulin detemir) and NovoRapid (insulin aspart) improves metabolic control and at the same time reduces the rate of hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes, without causing undesirable weight gain. According to the Danish firm, no other basal - bolus therapy currently available shows the combined advantages demonstrated by these data.

The results, which are based on data from 179 people with type 1 diabetes from a sub-group of the German arm of the PREDICTIVE study, one of the largest global observational studies ever conducted in diabetes, show that patients switching from human insulin basal - bolus therapy to a Levemir and NovoRapid basal - bolus regimen benefited from improved glycemic control; reduction in the rate of overall hypoglycemia; reduction in the rate of nocturnal hypoglycemia; and did not suffer from any weight gain.

