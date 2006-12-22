UNITAID drug program warning

Roger Bate, a health policy expert at the US think-tank the American Enterprise Institute, writing in the New York Sun newspaper, reports on a number of failed attempts by US and international agencies to provide HIV/AIDS treatment and eradicate polio.
Dr Bate warns that the creation of UNITAID (see page 24) and the World Health Organization's attempt to eradicate polio, could fail due to "misguided charity." He said: "until programs to combat AIDS are driven by the African governments themselves... they will continue to fail."
