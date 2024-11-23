University Of Colorado Researchers Awarded $45 m Against Cyanamid

- The US District Court for the District of Colorado has awardeddamages of $45 million against American Home Products Corp's subsidiary, American Cyanamid. The latter must pay the University of Colorado this sum for defrauding the university of a patent for Materna, a prenatal multivitamin supplement, reports Reuters. The university claims that two of its researchers invented the reformulated version of the supplement. However, while Cyanamid agrees that the researchers conducted studies relating to the reformulation, it denies that they were its inventors.