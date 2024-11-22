Upjohn Acquires Anticancer Agent

Upjohn has acquired marketing rights from Swiss company Debio Recherche Pharmaceutique for triptorelin, a synthetic analog of the hypothalamic hormone LHRH, a factor indicated in the treatment of endometriosis, fibromyoma and precocious puberty.
The agreement includes exclusive rights to market the drug in the USA and specific rights in Canada and Mexico. Ley Smith, president of Upjohn, said the company had indentified oncology and women's health care as critical areas for research and development and acquisition initiatives. Mr Smith added that a New Drug Application for triptorelin for the treatment of prostate cancer may be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration in the near future.
Upjohn last year acquired Camptosar (irinotecan), which is currently in development for the treatment of refractory superficial bladder cancer, from Yakult Honsha. Meantime, the future development of triptorelin is expected to broaden the company's contribution to women's health care by expanding a portfolio already increased by the merger with Pharmacia (see also page 3).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze