Upjohn Acquires Anticancer Agent

Upjohn has acquired marketing rights from Swiss company Debio Recherche Pharmaceutique for triptorelin, a synthetic analog of the hypothalamic hormone LHRH, a factor indicated in the treatment of endometriosis, fibromyoma and precocious puberty.

The agreement includes exclusive rights to market the drug in the USA and specific rights in Canada and Mexico. Ley Smith, president of Upjohn, said the company had indentified oncology and women's health care as critical areas for research and development and acquisition initiatives. Mr Smith added that a New Drug Application for triptorelin for the treatment of prostate cancer may be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration in the near future.

Upjohn last year acquired Camptosar (irinotecan), which is currently in development for the treatment of refractory superficial bladder cancer, from Yakult Honsha. Meantime, the future development of triptorelin is expected to broaden the company's contribution to women's health care by expanding a portfolio already increased by the merger with Pharmacia (see also page 3).