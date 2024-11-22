Upjohn's Regaine as OTC

- Upjohn's hair loss treatment minoxidil is now available over-the-counter in the UK under the trade name Regaine. The drug has been available on prescription in the UK since 1988 and was deregulated at the end of last year. The drug is available OTC as a 2% topical solution, which should be applied twice-daily. Visible results should be seen in responders in around four months, although the treatment should be continued indefinitely to prevent new hair growth from being lost. The retail price is expected to be around L24.95 ($38.70) for a month's supply.