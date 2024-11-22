Upjohn's Regaine as OTC

- Upjohn's hair loss treatment minoxidil is now available over-the-counter in the UK under the trade name Regaine. The drug has been available on prescription in the UK since 1988 and was deregulated at the end of last year. The drug is available OTC as a 2% topical solution, which should be applied twice-daily. Visible results should be seen in responders in around four months, although the treatment should be continued indefinitely to prevent new hair growth from being lost. The retail price is expected to be around L24.95 ($38.70) for a month's supply.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze