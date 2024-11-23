Upjohn Share Program; Pfizer Split

US drugmakers Pfizer and Upjohn both announced stock programs last month. Pfizer said it was putting a proposal to shareholders for a two-for-one stock split on April 27.
Upjohn's board increased the authorization for the repurchase of up to an additional nine million shares of the company's stock, equivalent to around $300 million at current market prices. The company has already completed one-third of a December 1991, nine and a half million share repurchase authorization, and the nine million now announced raises the total common shares authorized for repurchase to 15 million.
