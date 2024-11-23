Upjohn "Violated State Business Practice Laws"

New York State Attorney General G Oliver Koppell has accused Upjohn of violating state laws against deceptive and misleading business practices over allegations that the company has been paying pharmacists to induce patients to switch from Micronase (glibenclamide/glyburide), which has lost its patent protection and is therefore liable to generic competition, to a new formulation called Glynase Prestab. The investigation into the matter began in 1992 and Upjohn stopped reimbursement in March 1993.
As part of the program, Upjohn paid pharmacists $8 every time a patient switched products and also paid them for calling doctors and patients and suggesting the decision to both parties. A company spokesman said that the firm disagreed with the eight states which have accused it of business practice violations, saying that it did not do anything wrong. He stated that the firm was primarily paying pharmacists for counselling and educating patients. He added that the two drugs cost about the same in 1992 and that Glynase was now slightly less expensive than Micronase, costing $41.86 for 100 pills compared to $44.73 for 100 Micronase pills. However, generic versions of Micronase cost as little as $30 for 100 pills.
The company has agreed to tell consumers that there could be medical risks in switching from one product to another, and that diabetics who change their drugs must have their blood sugar monitored. Mr Koppell said that the practice was misleading in that the two drugs were not equivalent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze