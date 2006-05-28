URCH launches pharma pricing system guide for MENA region

London, UK-based URCH Publishing has published of a series of briefings on the pricing and reimbursement systems in nine major MENA (Middle East and North Africa) markets. The reports cover Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

This set of publications will benefit executives by concisely explaining the key elements of pricing and reimbursement regulation, offering insight into the latest policies and political environment and increasing knowledge of the methods by which governments influence and control the pharmaceutical industry, says URCH.