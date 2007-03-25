US AD costs: $91B to $189B over 10 years

A US patient group has reported that there are now five million sufferers of Alzheimer's disease and that the cost to the Medicare health care program will increase from $91.0 billion in 2005 to $189.0 billion in 2015.

The Alzheimer's Association has issued a report, titled 2007 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, to coincide with the association's annual Public Policy Forum, in Washington DC, March 18-20. The group warns that if no cure is discovered and with the aging "baby boomer" generation beginning to reach 60 years, when the incidence of AD increases, the number of sufferers could reach 7.7 million people in the USA.

"There are currently nine drugs in Phase III clinical trials for Alzheimer's, several of which show great promise to slow or stop the progression of the disease," according to Harry Johns, the Alzheimer's Association president.