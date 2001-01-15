US appro on Organon's Remeron SolTab

Organon Inc, a division of the Dutch Akzo Nobel group, has receivedapproval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its Remeron SolTab (mirtazepine), orally-disintegrating tablets for the treatment of depression. According to the firm, Remeron SolTab is the first disintegrating tablet in the $7 billion US antidepressant market.
This new disintegrating formulation is expected to improve patient compliance because, unlike other antidepressants, it dissolves on the tongue within 30 seconds, with or without water.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze