US appro on Organon's Remeron SolTab

Organon Inc, a division of the Dutch Akzo Nobel group, has receivedapproval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its Remeron SolTab (mirtazepine), orally-disintegrating tablets for the treatment of depression. According to the firm, Remeron SolTab is the first disintegrating tablet in the $7 billion US antidepressant market.

This new disintegrating formulation is expected to improve patient compliance because, unlike other antidepressants, it dissolves on the tongue within 30 seconds, with or without water.