US Approval For Sequus' Amphotec

Sequus' lipid-formulated amphoteric B product, Amphotec, has now been approved for marketing in the USA. The product is indicated for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis in patients who cannot tolerate conventional amphotericin B because of kidney problems or other toxicities, and for patients whose infection has not responded to conventional therapy.
Amphotec has already been approved in 17 countries outside the USA, and is sold as Amphocil through a partnership with Zeneca as well as several distributors. For the first nine months of 1996, Amphocil sales were slightly over $1 million.
