US Asthma Guidelines Confirm Accolate's Place In Therapy

Zeneca's leukotriene D4 receptor blocker Accolate (zafirlukast) is nowincluded in newly-issued guidelines for the management of patients with asthma in the USA.

Accolate is listed in the new guidelines as a therapy suitable for Step 2 asthma - or mild, persistent asthma - along with older preventive drugs. As expected, the guidelines place Accolate in a steroid-sparing role, targeting the underlying inflammation that characterizes the disorder in cases where more potent inhibition with steroids is not yet appropriate in the face of potential steroid-related side effects.

Since its launch in the USA in November 1996, Accolate has been prescribed for more than 130,000 patients. Its twice-daily, oral route of administration has made it a popular preventive medication for asthmatics.