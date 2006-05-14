US BIO opposes patent rule changes

In January, the US Patent and Trademark Office proposed changes to patent rules that would restrict the number of claims examined in a single application and limit inventors' rights to file continuation applications. The Biotechnology Industry Organization opposes these rule changes, saying that they would have a negative impact on biotechnology companies.

"BIO believes that the PTO's proposed rule changes will stifle biotech innovation," its chief executive, Jim Greenwood, stated. "It can take decades to develop a patented biotechnology invention, in part because these inventions must go through a rigorous regulatory approval process. Strong patent protections are needed to allow biotech companies to attract the investment needed to survive the long process of bringing products to market," he added, noting that they will discourage investors from investing money in biotechnology innovations.

"The PTO claims the rule changes are needed to address concerns about patent quality and to reduce the large number of backlogged patent cases. BIO believes that the proposed rules will not only lead to an increase in the number of application filings but also do nothing to address the quality concerns of the PTO," he continued.