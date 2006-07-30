US biotech Actis to invest $21M in India

US biotechnology firm Actis Biologics has confirmed plans to move into India with an initial investment of $21.0 million to set up a large-scale research facility in Mumbai and multiple manufacturing sites in the country, reports the local newspaper, Business Standard.
Actis' chief executive, Sanjeev Saxena, told Business Standard that, "by setting up the Indian company, we are shifting our major research and manufacturing thrust in the biotechnology segment to India."
The company is reported to have several promising biopharmaceutical candidates at various stages in its development pipeline. One of the most promising, according to the newspaper, is a treatment for colorectal cancer that is about to enter Phase III clinical trials, and is expected to reach the market within 18 months. This compound has been developed utilizing angiozyme technology and has been patented globally by Actis. It is expected to be a blockbuster in the colorectal cancer market, which is now valued at some $5.0 billion a year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze