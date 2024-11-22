US Biotech's Problems With Patent Office

The level of proof is too high when it comes to patents, according to one of the complaints the biotechnology industry is putting before the US Patent and Trademark Office at a hearing on patents relating to the industry. The companies also say that examiners delay their applications unfairly; with patents granted only for useful technologies, examiners have told applicants that they need to prove efficacy in humans or animals, not just in the laboratory.
At the hearing, the Biotechnology Industry Organization is presenting over 200 pages of recommendations for changing the examination policy. The law is not under question, says BIO vice president for governmental affairs, Charles Ludlam, rather the fair treatment of all industries.
Industry Reservations Over GATT Bill The Clinton Administration has already given a written commitment that the Office will look at its examination policies relating to biotechnology, even though it is not part of the legislation approved by Congress for the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade treaty. While this treaty was generally supported by the industry, it has some reservations about increasing patent cover from 17 years from the date of issuance to 20 years from the date of application, because some biotechnology patents can be delayed for five to 10 years. The Patent Commission has continued to speed regulatory review of biotechnology patents, and Congress amended the GATT law with a provision that could add up to five years to a patent initially rejected by an examiner and then granted on appeal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze