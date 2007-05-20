US bipartisan trade deal "threat" to pharma

In a bid to ensure the support of the Democratic party-controlled Congress, the USA's Republican administration is considering the sacrifice of drug industry-friendly provisions of bilateral trade deals between the USA and other nations, according to The Hill, the Congress' newspaper. Changes to future free trade treaties demanded by Charles Rangel (Democrat, New York), Chairman of the House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, would lessen intellectual property rights protections, compared with those enacted by the previous Republican majority (Marketletters passim).
The new shift away from supporting the interests of research-based drugmakers comes at a time when several countries are exploiting loopholes in the World Trade Organization's IPR rules. Stephanie Burgos, a policy advisor for the global activist group, Oxfam, said: "we'd see that as an improvement."
A major sticking point is in the issue of data exclusivity rules which, in the case of the Central American Free Trade Agreement, prevent generic drug firms from utilizing clinical trial data for five years. Under WTO standards, this period would be shortened.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze