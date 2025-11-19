US BREAST IMPLANT SETTLEMENT

A settlement has been reached regarding breast implants in the USA manufactured by Dow Corning, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Baxter Healthcare. The settlement includes a figure of $3.7 billion and the setting up of a procedure and schedule for women to join the class action suit.
The expected compensation amounts would be $105,000 to $1.2 million, after lawyers' fees and administration costs are deducted. The amount will depend on the severity of the disease, with older women receiving less than younger women. The companies involved do not feel the implants injured the women or caused various autoimmune disease but say they agreed to the settlement to put the litigation behind them.
The companies will begin to advertise in the week starting April 11, in newspapers and magazines to tell women how to learn more about the class action suit and how to join it. Women can drop out even after they agree to be part of the suit if so many women join that there is not enough to pay all involved, and it also allows the companies to drop out if they are still being sued by too many individual claimants.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze