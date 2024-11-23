Saturday 23 November 2024

US CDC Advises Injected Polio Vaccines

6 October 1996

The Centers for Disease Control in the USA has changed, for the first time since 1961, the guidelines regarding administration of polio vaccine.

After two years of study, the CDC has recommended that children receive the polio vaccine in a combination of inactivated and oral formulations. Under this schedule, infants will be injected with the inactivated polio virus twice in their first four months, followed by two oral doses between one and six years of age. OPV is the only form which stimulates mucosal immunity. The polio virus is transmitted via the alimentary canal, so mucosal immunity is particularly important (Marketletter July 31, 1995).

CDC Urges Change To IPV Currently, most children receive four doses of oral vaccine by the age of two, but in June an advisory panel to the CDC urged the change because of eight to 10 polio cases in the USA every year in adults and children resulting from the oral vaccine, in which the virus is in a live but weakened form. The panel says that a switch to IPV should be made. This is a stronger version of the vaccine which causes only serum immunity, but does not prevent a carrier from infecting the unimmunized. The sequential schedule combining both IPV and OPV would therefore stimulate both serum and mucosal immunity.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze