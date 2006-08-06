US CMS releases Part D marketing rules for 2007

The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has published its final 2007 marketing guidelines for the Medicare prescription drug plans. These reflect the results of public consultations, with clarification of some policies and an attempt by the CMS to address potential problems in draft regulations.
The final version of the marketing guidelines deals with issues related to co-branding, the role of marketing representatives, submission procedures for marketing materials for approval by the CMS, member identification cards, information about employers and labor unions, as well as value-added items and services, according to a statement by the agency.
