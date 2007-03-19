US Congress re-visits drug re-importation as stakeholders have differing views

The controversial subject of re-importation into the USA of prescription drugs (Marketletters passim) came back under the spotlight this month with the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee debating legislation introduced by Senator Byron Dorgan (Democrat, North Dakota) and Olympia Snowe (Republican, Maine) that would allow pharmacies and wholesalers to purchase Food and Drug Administration-approved medicines that are produced at FDA-inspected facilities in other countries.

However, while this bill has bipartisan support in the now Democrat-dominated Senate, there are some strong and very differing opinions from stakeholders, among them being the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the AARP (representing retired people), the FDA itself and Canadian pharmacists.

Speaking at the hearings, Sen Dorgan quoted Congressional Budget Office figures, which estimate that, over 10 years, the bill would generate direct savings of $50.0 billion, including $6.1 billion for the federal government. However, while conceding that counterfeit drugs presented a problem, he said "I think it's wrong that consumers in the USA are forced to pay 98% more than Canadians for the very same medication."