US Congress re-visits drug re-importation as stakeholders have differing views

The controversial subject of re-importation into the USA of prescription drugs (Marketletters passim) came back under the spotlight this month with the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee debating legislation introduced by Senator Byron Dorgan (Democrat, North Dakota) and Olympia Snowe (Republican, Maine) that would allow pharmacies and wholesalers to purchase Food and Drug Administration-approved medicines that are produced at FDA-inspected facilities in other countries.
However, while this bill has bipartisan support in the now Democrat-dominated Senate, there are some strong and very differing opinions from stakeholders, among them being the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the AARP (representing retired people), the FDA itself and Canadian pharmacists.
Speaking at the hearings, Sen Dorgan quoted Congressional Budget Office figures, which estimate that, over 10 years, the bill would generate direct savings of $50.0 billion, including $6.1 billion for the federal government. However, while conceding that counterfeit drugs presented a problem, he said "I think it's wrong that consumers in the USA are forced to pay 98% more than Canadians for the very same medication."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze