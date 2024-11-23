Saturday 23 November 2024

US Consumers Quizzed On Rx Drug Info

2 December 1996

While many US patients get useful written information and oral instructions with their new prescriptions, many others would welcome more individualized consultations and caregiving from their pharmacists, says the National Pharmacy Consumer Survey, conducted by the American Pharmaceutical Association.

89% of patients are "always" or "often" provided with written drug information when having new prescriptions filled, and 70% receive written information with prescription refills, it found. Of those receiving the information, a majority read "all" (69%) or "most" (19%) of the items included with their new prescriptions, and 95% of those patients found the information "very useful" or "somewhat useful."

At least half "always" or "often" speak directly with the pharmacist about their drugs, but many would also like pharmacists to be more involved by providing refill reminders and following up to see how the drug is working. More people would talk directly to the pharmacist, except that they often seem busy with other tasks. Of those who do not always speak with the pharmacist, 29% felt pharmacists should make themselves more accessible to patients to provide drug data. Almost half felt it was "very" or "somewhat" important that pharmacies have an area where customers can talk with pharmacists privately. 41% said it was hard to tell the difference between pharmacists and assistants behind the pharmacy counter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze