US Consumers Quizzed On Rx Drug Info

While many US patients get useful written information and oral instructions with their new prescriptions, many others would welcome more individualized consultations and caregiving from their pharmacists, says the National Pharmacy Consumer Survey, conducted by the American Pharmaceutical Association.

89% of patients are "always" or "often" provided with written drug information when having new prescriptions filled, and 70% receive written information with prescription refills, it found. Of those receiving the information, a majority read "all" (69%) or "most" (19%) of the items included with their new prescriptions, and 95% of those patients found the information "very useful" or "somewhat useful."

At least half "always" or "often" speak directly with the pharmacist about their drugs, but many would also like pharmacists to be more involved by providing refill reminders and following up to see how the drug is working. More people would talk directly to the pharmacist, except that they often seem busy with other tasks. Of those who do not always speak with the pharmacist, 29% felt pharmacists should make themselves more accessible to patients to provide drug data. Almost half felt it was "very" or "somewhat" important that pharmacies have an area where customers can talk with pharmacists privately. 41% said it was hard to tell the difference between pharmacists and assistants behind the pharmacy counter.