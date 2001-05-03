US consumers view future Rx affordability

About 25% of US consumers are extremely or very confident about theirability to afford prescription drugs without financial hardship during the next 10 years, while about one-third say that they are "somewhat" confident, the Employee Benefit Research Institute's 2000 Health Confidence Survey has found.
The study found that Americans are most concerned about rising health care costs and uncertainty about the health care system's future, says the EBRI. Of those respondents who were not yet eligible for Medicare, about 30% said they were not too confident, and about 20% were not at all confident that they would be able to afford prescription drugs without financial hardship under Medicare.
