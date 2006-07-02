Friday 22 November 2024

US could overhaul drug test/approval process

2 July 2006

A biparisan proposal to overhaul the drug testing and approval process in the USA has been agreed by the US Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman, Senator Michael Enzi (Republican, Wyoming) and Senator Edward Kennedy (Democrat, Massachusetts) the senior Democrat committee member. Details have not been released at the time of writing, although the New York Times published some points on June 21.

A spokesperson for the US Food and Drug Administration, which would be expected to implement many of the likely proposals of the draft bill, said that the agency had not seen a copy of the plan, but said: "we always welcome additional ideas on improving oversight of drug safety."

In preparing for the draft legislation, congressional staff have contacted representatives of the drug industry and scientists, as well as taking political soundings from colleagues about the political feasibility of any legislation. Among the ideas apparently under discussion: the results of all major human drug trials in Phases III and IV to be made public; a risk management plan would have to be created to "uncover and control any safety problems that arise" after a drug is approved; and the imposition of fines for failure to follow through with such a plan.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze