Saturday 23 November 2024

US Court Finds Against Upjohn Over Strict Liability

29 September 1996

The California Supreme Court has ruled that prescription drugmakers can be sued for failing to warn of certain known dangers with their products even if the Food and Drug Administration has directed them not to do so. The ruling resulted from a case against the Upjohn unit of Pharmacia & Upjohn, which was sued by a woman for failing to warn of nervousness and injuries she claimed resulted from a drug. The case was settled with a $2,500 payment, but Upjohn asked the court to clarify the standards of liability applying to drugmakers.

Court papers said Upjohn claimed it was liable only under a negligence standard, but the court upheld the standard of strict liability. Under a negligence standard, companies can only be sued for failure to warn of risks they were instructed by the FDA to mention, but the strict liability standard means the manufacturer can be sued for a danger that the FDA had instructed it not to mention. The court noted the difference is important for drugmakers, since there is an industrywide practice of not providing warnings of all potential hazards. In some cases, the FDA prohibits listing warnings relating to a nonapproved use of a drug. Under the California ruling, a suit could be brought even for injuries obtained through an unapproved use.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze