US Customs moves on Canadian drugs

After admitting that it had increased enforcement of a federal law banning personal importation of medicine, the US Customs and Border Protection has begun releasing packages of seized medication to consumers. Federal authorities had generally allowed shipments from licensed Canadian pharmacies, but the recent action saw about 5% of orders from the USA seized over a period of several months.

The Customs' crackdown had prompted seniors and Congress to ask why the action was being taken when Food and Drug Administration policy allows a 90-day supply to be mail-ordered or hand-carried across the border, if purchased from a licensed Canadian pharmacy.

Some senators questioned whether the action was taken to prompt seniors to enroll in the new Medicare drug program, with Senator Bill Nelson noting that the seizures began two days after enrollment in the program opened. 11 members of Congress have written to the FDA to complain about the seizures. Customs officials have denied the allegations that the seizures were linked to enrollment in the drug plan.