Friday 22 November 2024

US Democrat campaign targets own side

15 April 2007

The US think-tank the Institute for America's Future, which considers itself to be opposed to the "centrist" elements of the Democratic Party, has launched a campaign against several Democratic Senators on the issue of federal government negotiations with drugmakers for the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit (Marketletters passim). In a statement, coinciding with the publication of a report which claims $30.0 billion would be saved by Medicare annually by what the drug industry considers to be a price control scheme, the IAF listed six states, all of them with Democratic party Senators, where the group's campaign vehicle, the Change America Now Coalition, "will be asking tough questions."

The IAF report, titled: Waste and inefficiency in the Bush Medicare prescription drug plan, estimates the savings by comparing the prices paid by the Veterans' Administration versus Medicare Part D plans for brand name prescription drugs, then extrapolating across the board. However, the six-page report makes no mention of the VA's use of a formulary to restrict access to drugs or the agency's poor track record at making new therapies available to its members (Marketletters passim).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze