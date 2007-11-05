US Democrats get health sector funding

US Senator Hillary Clinton (Democrat, New York) has "amassed" $2.7 million in campaign donations from the health care industry, including drugmakers, in figures released by the Campaign for Responsive Politics, an advocacy groups which tracks campaign finance. According to the New York Times, the push towards the junior Senator for New York State is a dramatic reversal from previous electoral cycles. However, in her successful re-election campaign last year, Sen Clinton also secured more funds from the drug industry than any other politician apart from Sen Rick Santorum (Republican, Pennsylvania; Marketletter July 24, 2006) who was defeated.
Philip Blando, a policy adviser whose clients include biotechnology and health insurance firms, told the NY Times: "for many people in the industry, these contributions are a defensive measure. Health care is the number one domestic policy issue, and they want access, a seat at the table."
