US Drug Pricing "For The Courts"

The US House Commerce oversight subcommittee chairman, Representative Joe Barton, has said that the court is "the appropriate place" to resolve disputes over drug industry pricing practices. "If companies are found to have violated laws dealing with competition, then government prosecution is proper," he said, adding: "I do not believe it is the role of government to set price controls."
Independent pharmacists from Rep Barton's state of Texas had urged Congress to seek subpoenas to obtain appropriate documents to determine the facts and fashion a legislative remedy addressing the interests of US consumers. Sarah Jagger, director of the General Accounting Office health division, said the GAO had been unable to verify the reasons for differences in pricing because information about pricing and pricing practices was highly proprietary, and difficult to access.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze