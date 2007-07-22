US DTC marketing moves on-line

US drugmakers are embracing on-line media to build relationships with consumers and are cutting back on traditional broadcast and print media to promote drugs direct to consumers, according to Cegedim Dendrite's latest DTC Industry Check-Up Survey.
"The US pharmaceutical industry is using technology to build a better and more pro-active dialog with consumers," says Carl Cohen, president of marketing solutions for Cegedim Dendrite, which provides technology products and services to the global pharmaceutical sector.
According to the annual survey, pharmaceutical companies in 2007 will increase their spending on on-line activities, such as web sites, search engine marketing, and e-mail. Also, to encourage patients to take their medicines - both initially and for the long term - companies are relying more on educational programs at pharmacies and physician offices, newsletters and refill reminders. Meanwhile, national television, spot TV, radio and direct mail will top the list for decreased spending.
