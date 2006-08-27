US FDA and MIT to develop drug safety monitoring capacity

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have formed a joint venture to develop an automated system for the detection of problems in drugs and medical devices.
The idea is to use an automatic data-mining computer program that would examine databases provided by health insurers and health care providers, employing tactics developed for the identification of infectious disease outbreaks (such as avian influenza) and bioterrorist attacks.
Scott Gottlieb, the FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Scientific and Medical Affairs, noted that the present manual system relies on the assessment of reports that are voluntarilty submitted to the agency, with results sometimes failing to emerge for months or even years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze