US FDA "approvable letter" for NPS' Preos

The USA's NPS Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has decided that the New Drug Application for its osteoporosis treatment Preos (parathyroid hormone [rDNA origin] for injection) is approvable.
However, the agency pointed out that the agent's pivotal study showed elevated levels of calcium compared to placebo and expressed its concern regarding hypercalcemia associated with the proposed daily dose. The FDA also requested more information on the reliability and use of the injection device for delivery of the drug.
NPS has requested a meeting to address these issues and to determine whether existing data are sufficient to respond to the agency's concerns. After these discussions, the firm says it will be better able to project the timing for approval and launch of Preos.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze