US FDA approves Accentia's Xodol

Florida, USA-based Accentia Biopharmaceuticals says that its manufacturing partner has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a new dosage of Xodol (hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets, USP), its unique combination painkiller.
According to Accentia, the product combines hydrocodone, a narcotic widely-used for pain, together with the lowest effective dose of acetaminophen, the most commonly-used analgesic, in a formulation that reduces the possibility that the patient will exceed the recommended daily allowance of acetaminophen. This is up to 4,000mg per day for less than 10 days, and no more than 2,600mg per day for longer-term use. Higher cumulative doses of the analgesic have been shown to predispose patients to adverse effects, including liver damage, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze