US FDA approves Cephalon's Fentora

The Food and Drug Administration has approved US drugmaker Cephalon's Fentora (fentanyl buccal tablet) [C-II] for the management of breakthrough pain in patients with cancer who are already receiving and are tolerant to opioid therapy for their underlying persistent pain. The agent is the first and only buccal tablet approved for this indication and is the second new product to be marketed by Cephalon this year. The company says that Fentora will be available across the USA during the first week of October.