US FDA approves Revlimid for MM

US drugmaker Celgene says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental New Drug Application for the use of Revlimid (lenalidomide), in combination with dexamethasone, as a treatment for multiple myeloma. Specifically, the drug has been approved for use in patients who have received at least one prior therapy.
The firm added that the product has also been approved for use in the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to low-or-intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality.
