US FDA approves Teva's generic Uniretic

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for its fixed-dose tablets of moexipril HCl with hydrochlorothiazide, 7.5mg/12.5mg, 15mg/12.5mg and 15mg/25mg dosages.

Teva's new oral drug is the first AB-rated generic equivalent of Schwarz Pharma's Uniretic, a product indicated for the treatment of hypertension. The brand product has annual sales of approximately $30.0 million in the USA, based on IMS Health sales data.