US FDA celebrates its centenary

The US Food and Drug Administration has celebrated the centenary of its founding at an event held at the Harvey W Wiley Federal Building, in Maryland, which is named after the agency's first director.
The agency was founded with the passage into law of the Pure Food and Drugs Act of 1906. Presiding over the anniversary's ceremony was Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt and Acting FDA Commissioner Andrew von Eschenbach, who is still awaiting confirmation from the US Senate for his position (Marketletters passim).
The Bureau of Chemistry, the FDA's forerunner, was established by US President Theodore Roosevelt.
