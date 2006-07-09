US FDA centennary becomes target for political jostling

The US Food and Drug Administration's centennial commemorations (see page 13) have become the target of criticism, some of which draws attention to recent opinion polling, suggesting that the American public lacks confidence in the agency's effectiveness.

Sidney Wolfe, director of Public Citizen's Health Research Group, a campaigning organization, issued a statement to coincide with the FDA's celebrations. He said: "publicly, the US FDA is bragging, with good cause, about its 100 years of history that include many noteworthy accomplishments. But, like misleading prescription drug ads that frequently understate the risks while overemphasizing benefits, the FDA's 100th anniversary propaganda campaign hides and denies the many ways the agency is engaging in an unprecedented assault on the American public on behalf of its drug, device, food and other industry 'clients'."

Public "extremely concerned" about