US FDA Clearance For Enzon Trial

Enzon has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to begin clinical trials of its hemoglobin-based oxygen carrier, PEG-hemoglobin, for adjunct treatment of cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy and transfusion during trauma and general surgery.
Abraham Abuchowski, chief scientific officer at the company, said that recent data confirms earlier animal studies that had shown that PEG-hemoglobin can dramatically improve the effectiveness of radiation therapy against large tumor masses.
