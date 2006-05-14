US FDA clears IND for Cytogen's CYT-500

US drugmaker Cytogen Corp says that the Food and Drug Administration has cleared an Investigational New Drug application for CYT-500, its lead therapeutic candidate targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen.
Cytogen expects to begin the first domestic Phase I clinical trial of the agent in patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer, shortly, subject to Institutional Review Board approval at the planned clinical site.
The agent uses the same monoclonal antibody as Cytogen's Prostacint (capromab pendetide) molecular imaging agent, but is linked through a higher affinity linker than is used for a therapeutic as opposed to an imaging radionuclide and is designed to enable targeted delivery of a cytotoxic agent to PSMA-expressing cells.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze