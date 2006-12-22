US FDA considers more electronic submissions

The US Food and Drug Administration has received recommendations from 24 firms and organizations about adopting new methods for the submission of drug reports and tendering of services. Comments from drugmakers and the general public will be accepted until February 16.

Speaking to the Government Computer News, a daily US magazine, Albert Edwards, director of regulatory affairs for TAP Pharmaceutical Products, said that the FDA should "move e-submissions from the 3%-5% participation level to a 95% plus level within the next two years."

At present electronic drug report submissions tend to be made by large drugmakers. Mr Edwards suggested that incentives for all firms to switch to electronic filing are needed.