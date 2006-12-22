US FDA fast-tracks Parmaxis' Bronchitol

Australian pharmaceutical company Pharmaxis has been granted US Food and Drug Administration fast-track status for its cystic fibrosis product Bronchitol (mannitol).
Phase II studies showed Bronchitol significantly improves lung function and well-being in patients with cystic fibrosis which affects approximately 75,000 people in the developed world, including 33,000 US patients and 2,500 Australians - a fifth of whom are children under five years old.
There have been no treatment advances in over a decade and no products have previously been approved to improve lung hydration. The FDA recognizes the positive clinical data for Bronchitol in treating the lethally inherited condition of cystic fibrosis.
