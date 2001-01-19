US FDA final reg for tissue banks

The US Food and Drug Administration has this month issued a finalregulation requiring all manufacturers of human cells, tissues and cellular and tissue-based products to register and list the products with the agency. When the regulation is fully implemented, it will provide, for the first time, a complete base of information on the tissue bank industry, including certain cells and tissues that were not previously regulated.
The new rule is part of the FDA's comprehensive regulatory framework, first announced in 1997, which is designed to help ensure product safety and quality, including new technologies, without imposing unnecessary regulatory requirements. According to FDA Commissioner Jane Henney, it will "give the FDA the information it needs to implement the agency's risk-based approach to tissue regulation."
The new rule establishes a tiered system of regulation, under which certain tissues and cells will be subject only to regulations aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases. Other tissue-related products will be required to obtain premarket approval, as well as following the communicable disease requirements.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze