US FDA gives NDI status for Enzymotec's CardiaBeat

Israeli biotechnology firm Enzymotec has a received a New Dietary Ingredients status from the US Food and Drug Administration for its novel lipid-lowering supplement, CardiaBeat. Earlier this year, a functional food grade of CardiaBeat passed through a self-affirmed generally-recognized as safe procedure.
According to the firm, the agent is a unique ingredient, which delivers conjugated plant sterols eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid and is capable of a simultaneous improvement of various cardiovascular disease risk factors including plasma low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides and high-density lipoprotein choletesterol.
