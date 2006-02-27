US FDA grants priority review to Schering-Plough's Noxafil

US drugmaker Schering-Plough says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted a six-month priority review for its New Drug Application for Noxafil (posaconazole) oral suspension for use in preventing serious invasive fungal infections, including both moulds and yeasts, in patients who are at high risk of developing them, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients or those with prolonged neutropenia. Additionally, the New Jersey-headquartered firm is seeking approval for the broad-spectrum triazole drug for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis, including refractory infections. According to the FDA, the agent will receive a 10-month review for this indication.