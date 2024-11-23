Saturday 23 November 2024

US FDA: No Savings From Outside Review, Says CBO

14 July 1996

The overall cost to the US federal government of implementing Senator Nancy Kassebaum's Food and Drug Administration's reform legislation, Bill S 1477, would be $55 million over a period of six years, according to estimates produced this month by the Congressional Budget Office. Most of the additional costs resulting from the bill would arise from the increased workload which S1477 would place on the agency, it says.

In the CBO's view, using outside experts to conduct product reviews instead of staff would save no money at all. "Outside reviewers would conduct the same number of reviews and would be required to meet the same quality standards as the FDA, and therefore would use the same level of resources as the agency currently does in conducting product reviews," it says.

Assuming that existing volume and quality standards for reviews were to remain constant, says the CBO, the FDA would need additional staff and other resources to reduce review times significantly and eliminate the backlog of product submissions. "Since S1477 would relax current FDA regulations somewhat, the number of product applications would probably increase," it says. "The additional personnel and resources necessary to meet the proposed deadlines would exceed any savings realized through regulatory relief offered by S1477," it adds.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze